May 27 Toyou Feiji Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares and distribute two new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, as well as use additional paid-in capital to distribute nine new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 31 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mJ25Fp

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)