May 27 Beenos :

* Says an individual to sell 267,000 shares of it to Digital Garage Inc. at 1,590 yen per share with amount of 424,530,000

* Says Digital Garage Inc. to hold 10 percetn stake in it up from 7.87 percent

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zLAq

