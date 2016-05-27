May 27 Whirlpool China :

* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 1,999,728 yuan in Osaka

* Says the new subsidiary to be engaged in production and sale of refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and other small appliances of Whirlpool China

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLDc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)