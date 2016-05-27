May 27 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to merge a Tokyo-based co Xyec Holdings Co., Ltd (71.97 percent owned)

* Says one ordinary share of Xyec Holdings can be exchanged for 0.04 ordinary share of the co

* Says Xyec Holdings to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger planned effective on July 1

