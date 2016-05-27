May 27 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology :

* Says it issued the 2nd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 600 million yuan

* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 5 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zMeQ

