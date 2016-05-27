May 27 HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials Co Ltd :

* To pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per share and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.5 new share for every one share, to shareholders of record on June 2, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I7yzyI

