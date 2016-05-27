May 27 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to 6.67 yuan per share from 8.67 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 112.7 million shares from up to 86.7 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wsu2Z5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)