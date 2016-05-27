May 27 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan ($259.16 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans and replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on May 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24aWTU8; bit.ly/1XW4rKX

