BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Soochow Securities Co., Ltd. :
* Says its HK-based unit plans to acquire no less than 51 percent stake in Skyway Securities Group Ltd, for up to HK$ 1 bln
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AsB1eH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax