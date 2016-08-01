Aug 1 Chinadive Watersports Inc :

* Says it completed its IPO of 21.3 million shares of common stock at a price of 10.5 yuan per share

* Says it raised 223.1 million yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300526.SZ" from Aug. 2

