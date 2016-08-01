Aug 1 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 4,200 shares for 1,344,000 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 5,500 shares for 1,746,000 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5iBa0F

