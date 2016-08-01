BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 4,200 shares for 1,344,000 yen in total from July 1 to July 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it repurchased 5,500 shares for 1,746,000 yen in total as of July 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5iBa0F
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax