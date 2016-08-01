Aug 1 NCS&A CO LTD :

* Says a Japan-based co ZEN decreased voting rights in it to 9.67 percent from 13.48 percent

* Says NEC Corp decreased voting rights in it to 8.38 percent from 12.32 percent

* Says effective date on Aug. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MyDv0k

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)