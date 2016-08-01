Aug 1 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd

* Says ENN Group Co Ltd, which owned 51 percent stake of Beibu Gulf Tourism's controlling shareholder ENN Energy Supply Chain Co Ltd, signs framework agreement on tourism and resort project with the People's Government of Qinhuangdao City with investment of about 4.6 billion yuan ($692.74 million)

