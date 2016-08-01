Aug 1 Pia Corp :

* Says it repurchased 13,200 shares for 28,330,500 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10

* Says it repurchased 24,200 shares for 51,227,400 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese:

