UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 TCL Corp :
* Says the co and its network tech unit plans to sell a combined 50 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based logistics unit to China-based unit of CJ Korea Corp
* Says transaction price is 480 million yuan
* Says the co will hold no stake in the logistics unit and the network tech unit will hold 50 percent stake in the logistics unit after the change
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LezOZp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources