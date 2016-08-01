Aug 1 TCL Corp :

* Says the co and its network tech unit plans to sell a combined 50 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based logistics unit to China-based unit of CJ Korea Corp

* Says transaction price is 480 million yuan

* Says the co will hold no stake in the logistics unit and the network tech unit will hold 50 percent stake in the logistics unit after the change

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LezOZp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)