Aug 1 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

* Says Huaxia Life Insurance Co Ltd has added 92.79 million A shares in the company between July 25-29, representing 0.25 percent of the total issued capital

* Says South Hope Industrial Co Ltd has sold 148.80 million A shares in the company between July 25-29, representing 0.41 percent of the total issued capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2anIeA1

