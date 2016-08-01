Aug 1 HKS Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 18,000 shares for 16,884,000 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17

* Says it repurchased 56,000 shares for 49,056,000 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EsOmYN

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)