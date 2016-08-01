Aug 1 AOKI Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 427,900 shares for 464,993,791 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 15

* Says it repurchased 1,600,000 shares for 1,875,725,267 yen in total as of July 31

