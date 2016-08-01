UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 TCL Corp
* Says it and technology unit plan to sell 50 percent stake in Shenzhen-based logistics subsidiary to China-based unit of CJ Korea Express Corp for 480 million yuan ($72.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2anyVpF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6318 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources