Aug 1 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 1,020,000 shares for 450,840,000 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 22

* Says it repurchased 2,001,000 shares for 934,473,000 yen in total as of July 31

