Aug 1 Chalkis Health Industry Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it will apply to its biggest shareholder for an entrusted loan of 170 million yuan

* Says it will apply to its second top shareholder for an entrusted loan of 110 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F1lmYrX4; me2.do/GGmRZ7bY

