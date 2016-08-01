Aug 1 Ryosan Co Ltd :

* Says it bought back 236,300 shares from July 12 to July 31, for 723.6 million yen

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11

* Says accumulatively repurchased 236,300 shares in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jrJgxR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)