Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 1 Ryosan Co Ltd :
* Says it bought back 236,300 shares from July 12 to July 31, for 723.6 million yen
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11
* Says accumulatively repurchased 236,300 shares in total as of July 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jrJgxR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)