UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 82,900 shares for about 203 million yen in total from July 1 to July 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it repurchased 217,700 shares for about 536.7 million yen in total as of July 31
Source text in Japanese:
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources