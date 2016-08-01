Aug 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 82,900 shares for about 203 million yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 217,700 shares for about 536.7 million yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese:

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)