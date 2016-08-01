Aug 1 Nichirei Corp :

* Says it repurchased 1,406,000 shares for 1,347,279,993 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1

* Says it repurchased 8,458,000 shares for 7,899,017,974 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uRPIAt

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)