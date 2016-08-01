Aug 1 ReproCell Inc :

* Says its 71.6 percent owned subsidiary, Bioserve Biotehnologies, Ltd., will merge with two other wholly owned subsidiaries, Stemgent Inc. and Biopta Inc.

* Says after the transaction, Bioserve Biotehnologies, Ltd. will be the surviving company, Stemgent Inc. and Biopta Inc. will be dissolved

* Bioserve Biotehnologies, Ltd. will change company name into ReproCELL U.S.A. Inc., and ReproCell will hold 92.55 percent stake in ReproCELL U.S.A.

* Effective date Sep. 1

