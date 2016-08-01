Aug 1 Shinsei Bank Ltd :

* Says it bought 26.4 million shares back for 3.9 billion yen in July

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11

* Says accumulatively repurchased 58.1 million shares in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xVc8eF

