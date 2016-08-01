Aug 1 Yunshin Construction & Development :

* Says it will issue 2016 unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$600 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of up to five years and the interest rate is up to 1.5 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/74c6

