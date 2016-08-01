BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Yunshin Construction & Development :
* Says it will issue 2016 unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$600 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of up to five years and the interest rate is up to 1.5 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/74c6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
