Aug 1 Lonkey Industrial Co., Ltd., Guangzhou :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 4

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FaxzN3w5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)