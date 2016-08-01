Aug 1 Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Beijing Grain Group's grain jv worth about 2.4 billion yuan ($361.58 million) via asset swap, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aC86LA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6376 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)