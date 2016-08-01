BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Beijing Grain Group's grain jv worth about 2.4 billion yuan ($361.58 million) via asset swap, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aC86LA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6376 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax