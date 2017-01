Aug 1 Beijing Homyear Capital Holdings :

* Says a Lhasa-based investment company will transfer 5.1 percent stake in it to three Chongqing-based medical technology companies respectively

* Says the Lhasa-based investment company will hold 0 pecent stake in it down from 15.3 percent stake after the transfer

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/743G

