Aug 1 LIC Co Ltd :

* Says the co and Daiyu Eight Co Ltd plan to delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE) on Aug. 29

* Says the new holding company will start listing on first section of TSE since Sep. 1, under the ticker of "3546.T"

* Says previous plan disclosed on April 8

