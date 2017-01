Aug 1 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :

* Says the co entered into cooperation agreements with Haitong Securities Co Ltd, BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited and Zhong De Securities Company Limited

* Says the co plan to cooperate on M& A and financing business with three securities companies

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pfREa0

