Aug 1 Goyourlife :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.1 per share (T$1,418,704 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$19,980,000 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 16

* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22

* Record date Aug. 22

* Payment date Sep. 8

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/75kr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)