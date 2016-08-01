Aug 1 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in three firms for a combined 2.6 billion yuan ($391.49 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2arU7si

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6413 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)