Aug 1 Shanghai Jiao Yun Group :

* Says its sahreholder Shanghai Jiushi Group Co Ltd purchased shares in Shanghai state-owned enterprises ETF index funds by using the co's 4 percent stake

* Shanghai Jiushi Group lowers stake in co to 3.17 percent from 7.17 percent after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PY4Z2c

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)