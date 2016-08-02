Aug 2 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co., Ltd.:

* Says the company will subscribe 10 million new shares issued by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., LTD, for 90 million yuan

* Says it will buy 12 million shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, for 108 million yuan

* Says it will hold 4 percent stake in the Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, after the transaction

