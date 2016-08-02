Aug 2 Shionogi & Co Ltd :

* Says it to transfer sale of 21 products on Dec. 1 and manufacturing and marketing approval after 2017 to Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

* Says Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. to pay 15.4 billion yen to the co on Dec. 1 for the sales transfer of 21 products

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eg7I69

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)