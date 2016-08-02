Aug 2 Insigma Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares for 2015 to shareholders of record on Aug. 8

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 9 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WNV5y0

