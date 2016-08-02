Aug 2 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co.,Ltd:

* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in Chengdu-based firm from three individuals and Pi County-based business management service center

* Says the Chengdu-based firm mainly engaged in R&D, production and sale of radio frequency and microwave group product

* Says transaction price of 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nlNRts

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)