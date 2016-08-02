Aug 2 Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd :

* Says it will purchase 100 shares of Two Six for 573 million yen

* Says it will purchase 101 shares of UG UTSUNOMIYA corp for 1,940 million yen

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the two companies respectively

* Effective date Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qFACv5; goo.gl/bVPONu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)