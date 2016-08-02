Aug 2 Axel Mark :

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 218,500 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/7AEh

