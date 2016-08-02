Aug 2 GCS Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.25 per share (T$14,449,986 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$2.25 per share (T$130,049,880 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 20

* Last date before book closure Sep. 21 with book closure period from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26

* Record date Sep. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7ANe

