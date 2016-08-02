Aug 2 Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd plans to close two department stores and to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old

* Says offering period from Aug. 2 to Sep. 30

* Says the company expects 350 employees to take up the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Oct. 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SVJLmw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)