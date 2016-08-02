UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd plans to close two department stores and to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old
* Says offering period from Aug. 2 to Sep. 30
* Says the company expects 350 employees to take up the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Oct. 15
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources