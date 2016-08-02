Aug 2 Laster Tech :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$30,092,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 20

* Last date before book closure Oct. 21 with book closure period from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26

* Record date Oct. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7BQc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)