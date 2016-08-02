Aug 2 Microelectronics Technology :

* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$400 million

* Says par value is T$100,000 and issue price is 100 percent to 100.3 percent of par value

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7BX5

