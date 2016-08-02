Aug 2 Ample Electronic Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$6,197,000 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$4,131,400 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26

* Record date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Cgg

