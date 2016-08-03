Aug 3 ANAP Inc :

* Says it repurchased 12,400 shares for 7,406,600 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says it repurchased 76,400 shares for 38,746,500 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qdgA8M

