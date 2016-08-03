UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to decrease by 60 percent to 80 percent
* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 41,912,592.65 yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ldqhoA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources