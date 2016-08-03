BRIEF-Sprint posts Q3 loss per share $0.12
* Sprint continues year-over-year growth in net operating revenues and postpaid phone net additions with third quarter of fiscal year 2016 results
Aug 3 Pili International Multimedia :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.58 per share (T$119,288,072 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30
* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5
* Record date Sep. 5
* Payment date Oct. 4
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Fvg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sprint continues year-over-year growth in net operating revenues and postpaid phone net additions with third quarter of fiscal year 2016 results
COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday to end near a 10-month low as foreign investors sold equities amid political instability and on worries of further interest rate hikes, brokers said.
Jan 31 No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter, helped by promotions, and posted a smaller quarterly loss as it cut costs.