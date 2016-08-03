Aug 3 Pili International Multimedia :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.58 per share (T$119,288,072 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

* Payment date Oct. 4

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Fvg

