BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Q4 EPS $0.01
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Aug 3 Bank of Guiyang Co Ltd
* Says it sets IPO price at 8.49 yuan ($1.28) per share, aiming to raise 4.25 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aA7eFj
($1 = 6.6280 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
* FY net profit 691.27 billion pounds versus 583.10 billion pounds year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kbZlLO) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday to end near a 10-month low as foreign investors sold equities amid political instability and on worries of further interest rate hikes, brokers said.